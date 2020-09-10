Douglas James Suttles Buys 2,000 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,335.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Douglas James Suttles bought 2,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,020.00.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

