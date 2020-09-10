DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2072 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DRDGOLD has decreased its dividend by 67.5% over the last three years.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

