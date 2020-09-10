Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,543 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

