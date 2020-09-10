Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Moderna stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,683,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,353 shares of company stock worth $58,362,987. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

