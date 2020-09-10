DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.40 ($41.65).

ETR:DWS opened at €32.17 ($37.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.32. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

