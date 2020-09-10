easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 752 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 752 ($9.83) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 906.47 ($11.84).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 570.24 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 682.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other easyJet news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Insiders acquired a total of 92,060 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,776 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.