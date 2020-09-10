Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 773.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 206,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105,390 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE:EV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

