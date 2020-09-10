eBoost Price Reaches $0.0009 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $94,032.64 and $23.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00470650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004120 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000441 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

