Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 35,454 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $49,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servicesource International alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,040 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $26,465.60.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,634 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $71,771.26.

On Monday, August 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,866 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $20,799.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 53,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,324.04.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 167,238 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $260,891.28.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 715,389 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 53,074 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $76,957.30.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 73,266 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $113,562.30.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Servicesource International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 70.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 249.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 699.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SREV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.