Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.26. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 65,425 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

