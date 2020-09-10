Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,734 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold a total of 384,628 shares of company stock valued at $28,137,436 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.