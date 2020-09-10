Elias F. Habayeb Sells 8,500 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIG opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.