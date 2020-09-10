Ellington Financial Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of -56.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,689. The stock has a market cap of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

