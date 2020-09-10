Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.53. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 42,752 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

