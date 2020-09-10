Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,967. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

