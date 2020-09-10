Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,128 ($14.74) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.24 million and a PE ratio of 31.42. Emis Group has a 1 year low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

