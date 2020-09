Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.47. Empire Petroleum shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 7,123 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.