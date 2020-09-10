Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Endava by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

