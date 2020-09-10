Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.95. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 8,247 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

