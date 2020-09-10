Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Trading Down 3.9%

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.71. 354,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,639,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of $863.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.77%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

