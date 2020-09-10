Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

ENI has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

E stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.70. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

