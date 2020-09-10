Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 331,811 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 76.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 326.8% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,001.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,250 shares of company stock worth $177,751. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETM opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

