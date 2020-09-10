Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $1.37. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7,295,991 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.