Evan M. Turtz Sells 20,003 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TT opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,267,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

