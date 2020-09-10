Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

EVTCY stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $122.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evotec will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

