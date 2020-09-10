Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $115.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,009 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

