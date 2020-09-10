Fabrizio Freda Sells 19,031 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $4,111,457.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,517,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $218.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

