Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 12,753 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 238.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

OGS stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

