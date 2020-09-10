Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,468 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 74.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $419.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $376.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.29.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

