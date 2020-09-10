Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,535.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold a total of 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.38.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $361.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.58. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $371.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

