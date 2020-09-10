Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 822.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of Yelp worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 806.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.