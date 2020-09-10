Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 148,224 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8,289.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of Inogen worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inogen by 81.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

