Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,111 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Dell by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

