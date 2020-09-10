Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 113,389 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of CRUS opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.