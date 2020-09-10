Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 539.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.