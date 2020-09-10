Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of OSI Systems worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

OSIS stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

