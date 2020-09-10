Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $13,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 860,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 189,504 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

