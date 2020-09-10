Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Also, Director John M. Dineen purchased 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

