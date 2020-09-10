Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $5.16 Million in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,794,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last 90 days.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60. Draftkings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

