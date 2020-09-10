Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 36,282 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,585 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

