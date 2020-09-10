Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,359,026 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,359,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

