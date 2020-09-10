Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 139,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.