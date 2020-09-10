Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 250,328 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,328 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

