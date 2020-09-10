Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 299,202 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 716.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

NYSE:CF opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.