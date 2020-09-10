Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 393,329 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of MaxLinear worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 528,670 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.