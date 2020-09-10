Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 233,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of SVMK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth about $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,417 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.08 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.