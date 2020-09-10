FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,825. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $231.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

