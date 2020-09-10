Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,463 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $281.40. 79,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

