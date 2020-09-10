Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,280 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB remained flat at $$54.95 during trading on Thursday. 10,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,293. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96.

