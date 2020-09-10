Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $467.02. 9,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,404. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $501.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.03 and a 200 day moving average of $372.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

